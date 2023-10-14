Kareena Kapoor twins with sons Taimur, Jeh; Saif Ali Khan looks dashing in black for family lunch date-WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of Bollywood’s trending couples who often grab eyeballs whenever they’re out and about exploring the city. Earlier, the actor couple was spotted at Sanjay Kapoor’s residence ahead of his birthday. A while back, Saif and Kareena took their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan for a family lunch date.

The entire family, along with their entourage, was posted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai after enjoying a hearty family lunch date. In the video, the Omkara actress was seen twinning with her sons Taimur and Jeh in a white shirt. Kareena wore an oversized crisp white shirt that he paired with a denim blue long fitted skirt and a pair of black and white sneakers. For the afternoon outside, she tied her hair in a bun and accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a black heart sling bag. Her eldest son Taimur can be seen in an outfit in the same colour scheme as his mother. However, the little one, Jeh wore a white shirt and pants in linen and sported a pair of cute blue Jordan shoes. As for their daddy dearest, Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in black. The Vikram Vedha actor was spotted in a black half-sleeve shirt that he wore with a pair of blue denim pants. The actor completed his look with a pair of tan-colored shoes and black sunniest to beat the heat. The Pataudi family definitely looked stylist on their casual day out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

This year, Kareena made her OTT debut with the mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. As a producer and actor, she has completed the shooting of The Buckingham Murders. Next up for the actress is The Crew and Singham Again, both of which are expected to release sometime next year.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif was seen in the mythological action film Adipurush this year with actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. He is currently filming for a Telugu language film Devara to be released in 2024.

