Kareena Kapoor twins with Taimur as they leave for a vacay with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh; Fans say 'family goals'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the power couple of Bollywood, were seen jetting off to an undisclosed location with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan on Monday morning. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with the nannies in the early hours of Monday. Saif was seen walking with Taimur, Kareena walked alone and the nanny was seen holding little Jeh in her arms as he was sleepy.

In the video, Bebo was seen twinning with her little one Taimur. The mother-son duo wore white t-shirts and black pants styled with grey hoodies. On the other hand, Saif wore a casual t-shirt and paired with a blue overcoat and trousers. He also wore his flat cap to complete the airport look. Baby Jeh was seen covered with a white blanket-like cloth as he rested in his nanny's arms. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, Saifeena's fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "My most favorite family so beautiful Masha Allah nazar na lage." Another fan wrote, "Taimur and Mama matching matching." Others were seen calling them 'family goals'.

Work front

Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Next, he is all set to be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The teaser was launched last year and it ended up receiving a mixed response. The film is slated to release in theatres this year. On the other hand, Kareena has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in her kitty. She was recently seen shooting for a schedule in the UK. She also has The Crew with Kriti, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh, and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

