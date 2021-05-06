Kareena Kapoor urges fans to follow COVID 19 protocols as Maharashtra govt continues its battle with the virus

As the COVID 19 cases continue to rise, Kareena Kapoor Khan has requested people to continue taking the necessary precautions against the deadly virus.

The COVID 19 pandemic has been witnessing its second wave as of now and there doesn’t seem to be any end to it. Each state across the nation has been fighting its own battle against the deadly virus. And adding to their woes, several states have also been gasping for oxygen along with struggling for medicines. Amid this, following COVID 19 protocols have become as a necessity and not just authorities but several celebs have also come forwards urging fans to continue following the norms.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been quite active on social media of late and has been raising awareness about COVID 19, once again urged the fans to continue following COVID 19 norms to keep the deadly virus at bay. Taking to her Instagram story, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a post highlighting Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Government’s efforts to fight back the Coronavirus including details about the vaccination drive and arrangements of oxygen concentrators. Calling it an important people for people in Maharashtra, the Pataudi Begum wrote, “We must continue to follow the COVID protocols” followed by folded hands emoticons.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post here:

Meanwhile, Kareena, who is also following the COVID 19 norms, is currently enjoying her time with her sons. Talking about the work front, Bebo will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. To note, it will mark her third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

