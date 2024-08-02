Kareena Kapoor was 'magical', 'Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi were biggest pranksters' on Omkara set; says costume designer Dolly Ahluwalia

Omkara is Vishal Bharadwaj's one of the best works till date. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, and Bipasha Basu and more. Actress Dolly Ahluwalia, who worked as a costume designer in the 2006 movie, recently admired Kareena Kapoor and talked about an anecdote from the set.

During a recent interview with The Punjabi Link, Vicky Donor actress Dolly Ahluwalia shared her experience of working with the star cast of Omkara.

Dolly shared that she would often visit Kareena Kapoor's house for costume trials. Dismissing any rumor about Kareena, the costume designer highlighted her kind nature.

Talking about the actress, she said, "Kareena is magical. She has been such a darling. Logon ne bahot baat ki thi jab main ye karne lagi thi (A lot of people chattered about the actress) but she is such a fantastic person."

Dolly also spoke about working with Bipasha Basu while stating that she was quite genuine on the sets, unlike the rumor that claimed that she throws tantrums.

Speaking about Vivek Oberoi, the Vicky Donor actress said that he was mischievous during the filming of Omkara. She stressed on him being "naughty" and not "mean". She called Vivek and Ajay Devgn, the "biggest pranksters" on the set.

The costume designer-actress revealed that once they got bhaang laddoos during the shoot, which caused the crew members of Omkara to faint.

When asked about how director Vishal Bhardwaj reacted to it, she stated that the filmmaker would get a bit upset, but he knew it was nothing serious. Vishal was familiar with their pranks and the situation turned out to be a light-hearted memory from the set.

Adapted from William Shakespeare's play, Othello, Omkara also starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Deepak Dobariyal in crucial roles.

Dolly Ahluwalia, who started her career with Shekhar Kapur's 1993 film, Bandit Queen, has worked as a costume designer in several Bollywood movies. Apart from Omkara, her notable films for which she designed costumes include Love Aaj Kal, Aaja Nachle, Rockstar, Haider, Kaminey and more.

She got recognition as an actress with Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam's 2012 film, Vicky Donor.

