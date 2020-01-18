Kareena Kapoor was seen carrying bag worth whopping Rs 13 lakhs

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen carrying a bag costing over a whopping Rs 13 lakhs.

Kareena returned to Mumbai with her actor husband and son Taimur Ali Khan from a vacation. The actress spent over 10 days on foreign land, holidaying with her family.

According to bollywoodlife.com, Kareena was carrying a Hermès Birkin bag costing Rs 13,31,794. She looked stunning in an all-black ensemble with olive green boots and black sunglasses.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz" along with , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

She will next be seen in "Angrezi Medium" alongside Irrfan Khan.

Credits :IANS

