Kareena Kapoor wishes 'beautiful' Sara Ali Khan on birthday with THIS pic; Aunt Saba shares unseen memories

'Beautiful' is what Kareena Kapoor Khan called husband 's daughter Sara Ali Khan as she penned a lovely birthday wish for her on social media. Kareena, who shares a friendly bond with Sara, did not forget to send her love to Simmba actress on her birthday via social media. Not just Kareena, even aunty Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wished her. She used her social media account to share the sweet unseen memories from her childhood days with Sara on her birthday.

Taking to her social media handle, Kareena shared a stunning monochrome photo from Sara's recent photoshoot and sent her love on her 26th birthday. Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday Beautiful. Have the best one ever." Sara replied to Kareena by sending her hugs. She wrote, "Thank you." On the other hand, Saba shared childhood photos of Sara on social media and penned a lovely note for her. In the photos, Sara could be seen with Ibrahim as well. However, the best childhood photo was shared by Saba as post. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "HAaPpY Birthday! I will always remember you like this! My first baby girl... mischievous yet loving, caring n kind...and my Jaan! Wishing you life's very best. Stay safe and stay blessed. Life is a journey... Just remain true to yourself. And it always pans out. LOVE You."

Take a look:

Last night, Sara partied the night away with her family members including and close friends Jehan Handa, Ahilya Mehta. Photos of the decor took over the internet and gave fans a glimpse of Sara's 26th birthday celebration.

Wishes have been pouring in for the actress on social media from fans, friends and family. Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor, and others had penned lovely notes on social media for the Simmba actress.

