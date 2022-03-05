Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan with his & Saif's pic on birthday; Saba reveals why he is 'Iggy Potter'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has turned 21 today. On his 21st birthday, wishes from his loved ones have begun coming and the first ones to send love are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Ali Khan Pataudi. Kareena took to social media to send out a sweet birthday wish to Ibrahim. She also dropped a priceless childhood photo of Ibrahim with his Abba Saif. On the other hand, Saba shared a lovely glimpse of Ibrahim as a kid and revealed why he is called 'Iggy Potter'.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a sweet photo in which little Ibrahim could be seen smiling and posing with his dad Saif. Saif could be seen raising a toast with a glass of wine in the throwback photo. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "sweetest most gorgeous Iggy, Happy Birthday." On the other hand, Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of little Ibrahim wearing his Abba Saif's glasses and making a face. Seeing him wear glasses just like Harry Potter, one could guess why he is called 'Iggy Potter'. Sharing it, Saba wrote, "My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba's glasses....May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful!All the BEST...in all you do.Happy birthday! Love you...always."

See how Kareena and Saba wished Ibrahim on his birthday:

Saba also shared a special photo collage in which there were glimpses of her time spent with her nephew Ibrahim. Ibrahim isn't very active on social media despite his own Instagram handle. Often, his photos and glimpses are shared by sister Sara Ali Khan or aunt Saba on social media.

On the work front, Ibrahim is currently assisting on Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is directed by Karan Johar.

