Kareena Kapoor wishes Karan Johar on his birthday in a quirky way with a throwback photo; Calls him 'Sexy'

As Karan Johar rings in his 48th birthday today, his bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan showers wish for the filmmaker with a fun throwback picture on her social media account.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, is having a gala time spending his quarantine period with his kids Yash and Roohi and his mom Hiroo Johar. The filmmaker has been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine period and has also been entertaining everyone with some hilarious and adorable videos of his kids which he calls as 'Lockdown with Johars.' Karan, who made his directorial debut with the widely seen romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the year 1998 rings in his 48th birthday today.

As the filmmaker turns a year older, wishes for Karan has been pouring on social media from his friends and family. And now, his bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan with whom he has worked in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kurbaan, We Are Family, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Good Newwz has wished the actor on social media. Sharing an adorable throwback picture, where Bebo looks stunning in a white sling top and a black pant whereas Karan looks charming donning a grey coloured shirt and blue denim while holding a glass in his hand, Kareena wrote, "Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday." The two share a hearty laugh as they pose for a fun picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which co-starred Radhika Madan and Irrfan in the lead roles. Prior to that, the actress was also seen in Good Newwz also starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and the movie did very well at the box office. Next, up, the actress is going to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hank's 1994 film Forrest Gump co-starring and directed by Advait Chandan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht also starring , , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

