Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Karisma's son Kiaan on his birthday with his and Taimur's 'Pizza in bed' PIC

Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan turned a year older on Saturday. To celebrate this, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt wish for the birthday boy on her Instagram handle. She also shared a cute photo of Kiaan and her son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying pizza in bed together. Sharing the wish, Kareena expressed her love for Kiaan and called him Taimur's 'big brother'. The cute photo of the cousins certainly left netizens in awe of the two munchkins enjoying the sweet moment.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kareena wished Kiaan and wrote, "May we always eat pizza in bed…nothing more funner than that big brother we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy." In the picture, both Kiaan and Taimur could be seen snuggled up in bed witha table in front of them as they enjoyed pizza. As soon as Kareena wished Karisma's son on social media, fans too began sending out good wishes to him. Many loved Taimur and Kiaan's adorable pizza moment in bed.

See how Kareena wishes nephew Kiaan:

Yesterday, Kareena had wished her niece Samaira on social media and had shared her lovely photo with sister Karisma. Karisma had later shared glimpses from Samaira's 17th birthday bash on social media. Today, she shared a similar and special wish for her nephew Kiaan as well and left netizens in awe.

Meanwhile, Kareena was snapped yesterday with her mother Babita as she headed out. Their photos together had gone viral on social media. Not just this, this week Kareena was also spotted for a meeting with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat for Sujoy Ghosh's next film.

