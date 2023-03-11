Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘Lolo’s baby girl’ Samaira on 18th birthday; Don’t miss the candid PIC with Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a great bond with her sister Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira. She never fails to wish Samaira on her birthday, and often posts the most adorable pictures with her. Samaira is the daughter of Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Today, Samaira is celebrating her 18th birthday, and on this occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared some adorable, candid pictures of her. While all three pictures are stunning, we can’t stop gushing over how cute Samaira’s candid picture with Kareena’s son Jeh Ali Khan is!

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes niece Samaira on her 18th birthday

In her Instagram post, Kareena called Samaira ‘Lolo’s baby girl’ and penned a lovely message as she turned 18 today. “Lolo's baby girl is 18... Our darling Sama is ready to fly Take on the world my girl... 'cause I’m always here to protect and love you forever... Happy 18th birthday Samaira...,” wrote Bebo. The first picture that she shared shows Karisma and Samaira posing together. It is from Samaira’s 18th birthday celebration, and while Karisma is seen wearing a black outfit for the occasion, birthday girl Samaira looked pretty wearing a black waistcoat with a matching short skirt. We can see huge balloons behind them, one of which has, “Happy 18th birthday Samaira,” written over it. The second picture shows Samaira holding little Jeh Ali Khan in her arms, and her candid expression is so cute! The next one is a throwback picture of Karisma and Samaira.

Reacting to Kareena’s post for Samaira, Saba Ali Khan commented, “Happy happy Birthday Samiara 18th ..Mahsha'Allah!” Sanjay Kapoor and Malaika Arora also wished Samaira a happy birthday. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor reacted to Bebo’s post and commented, “Aww her Beboma,” along with heart emojis. Check out the post below.

Samaira calls Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘Beboma,’ and on Samaira’s birthday 2 years ago, Kareena explained in an Instagram post, “You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor twin in black at Malaika-Amrita’s mom’s birthday bash; Karisma spotted: See PICS