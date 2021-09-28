Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘most beautiful’ aunt Rima Jain on her birthday, showers love in THIS throwback PIC

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on early Tuesday, took to her social media space to pen down a special note for her aunt Rima Jain. While doing so, the star also revealed that Rima is her go to person when it comes to enjoying delicious fish curry lunches. Going by the post, it appears that Rima holds a special place in Kareena’s heart as they also enjoy quality ‘gup’ time together. Sharing a throwback photo, Kareena hailed Jain as her ‘most beautiful aunt’.

In the picture, we can see young Rima decked up in an elegant green Saree. Donning a traditional nose ring, Kareena’s aunt has opted for red bold lips as she smiles in the photo. The Jab We Met star while wishing her said, “My most beautiful Rima aunty…happy birthday …to fish curry lunches and gup forever…love you @rimosky.” Kareena further expressed her love by adding a red heart emoticon to complete her caption.

Take a look:

This comes just hours after Kareena welcomed several A-listers at her Bandra residence for a small house party. Ace director , fashion maverick Manish Malhotra, best friend Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor, were among the few who were in attendance at the party. While Karan, Manisha and Karisma opted for all-black ensembles. On the other hand, Kareena and Amrita were seen twinning and winning in white.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen alongside late actor Irrfan Khan in the drama flick, Angrezi Medium. She is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chadha alongside and Naga Chaitanya. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

