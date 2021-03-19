  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor wishes Nikhil Nanda on his birthday; Karisma drops PICS from celebration with Jaya Bachchan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda on his birthday. Check out her post below.
March 19, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda has turned a year older. The businessman has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from his loved ones on social media. His daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has wished her doting father in the sweetest way possible. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a great bond with the Bachchan family, has wished Nikhil on her social media. Bebo penned a sweet note for the businessman alongside a throwback photo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jab We Met star shared a photo wherein Nikhil can be seen posing with Shweta Bachchan's sister-in-law, Nitasha Nanda, and Karisma Kapoor. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday dear Niki @nikhil_ nanda.” On the other hand, Karisma gave a glimpse of birthday celebrations and shared a few pictures from them. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star dropped a picture where she can be seen sharing the frame with Nikhil, Nitasha, Jaya Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Samara among others. The still was captioned as, “Birthday Time.” Ranbir’s sister also posted a boomerang video showing all of them dancing on her gram stories. 

Take a look at the posts below:

Going by the photos, it looks like Nikhil Nanda celebrated his special day with his close ones. 

Meanwhile, Kareena has recently shared a beautiful monochrome picture of herself wherein she can’t stop staring at her newborn baby boy. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s forthcoming flick Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Anonymous 2 days ago

There were rumours some 5-6 years back that Nikhil was gay.. Shweta, Nikhil and kids go on holidays but I guess they are more friends than a married couple.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Nikhil is nice and fem of person. Where is Shweta Bachchan wishing him.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Shweta?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Shweta and Nikhil share birthday.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I don’t think he’s been her son in law for the past few years..they’ve separated but not officially divorced

Anonymous 2 days ago

They are first cousins....why write amitabh’s son in law? Write Karishma and kareena’s first cousin.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where is the wife? Are Shweta and Nikhil living separately? She is always in Mumbai.