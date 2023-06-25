Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘numero uno’ Karisma Kapoor on her 50th birthday; Take a look at priceless moments

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to shower her sister, Karisma Kapoor, with heartfelt wishes on her 50th birthday, marking a milestone in the actress's life. Karisma Kapoor, also called Lolo, by her close friends and family members was one of the best dancers and actresses of the 90s. The diva continues to rule the hearts with her jaw-dropping social media posts.

Kareena Kapoor's wish for Karisma Kapoor

Kareena, known for her close relationship with Karisma, shared a series of adorable throwback pictures on her Instagram account, capturing cherished moments from their childhood and rare moments with family. She compiled the pictures in a video and used the track, 'Whenever, Wherever' by Shakira as a background song. Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message expressing her love and admiration for her elder sister. In her caption, Kareena wrote, 'My numero uno @therealkarismakapoor #MyForever #MyLoloIsTheBest #HappyBirthdayLolo' The fans flooded the comment section with warm wishes for the Raja Hindustani actress.

The bond between Kareena and Karisma Kapoor has been widely celebrated in the media and among their fans. Although they never shared the screenspace together, over the years, the two sisters have supported each other.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's wish for Karisma here:

Karisma Kapoor, one of the leading actresses of the 1990s, continues to be an icon in the industry and has left an indelible mark with her versatile performances and impeccable style. Her contributions to Hindi cinema have earned her numerous accolades and a dedicated fan following. She has been featured as a leading lady opposite the most popular Bollywood heroes in movies like Raja Hindustani, Biwi No.1, Aashiq, and Andaz Apna Apna, among others.

Reaction of fans

As Karisma turned 50, Bollywood celebrities, fans, and well-wishers joined in to extend their warm wishes and celebrate the milestone. Social media platforms are abuzz with tributes, throwback pictures, and messages of love, highlighting the impact Karisma has had on the industry and her fans. Reacting to Kareena's video, one user wrote, "You guys are Bollywood’s best pair of sisters". Others commented "happy birthday" for the actress.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Parineeti Chopra reacts as paps ask her, ‘How’s married life?’