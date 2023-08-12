Kareena Kapoor wishes Sara Ali Khan on her birthday with a throwback pic featuring Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has turned a year beautiful and wiser. Born to noted actors of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the young diva is celebrating her 28th birthday today. The actor who made her big Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, has been making huge waves in showbiz with her acting skills. Apart from charming the audiences with her beguiling beauty and magnetic grace, the enchantress often steals the show on social media with her impeccable sartorial choices.

An outright glam queen, she also loves being a total goofball on social media who loves to tickle fans’ funny bones with her funny shayaris and jokes. While her industry friends and fans showered Sara with their love on her special day, Kareena Kapoor too hopped on and extended her warm wishes to the birthday girl.

Kareena Kapoor wishes Sara Ali Khan on her birthday

On the occasion of Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared two unseen photos of the birthday girl on her IG story. The two-photo collage shared by Bebo featured a monochrome childhood picture of Sara with her father. In the first photo, an adorable baby Sara is seen feeding her dad something from a paper plate. She can be seen sitting on Saif’s lap.

In the second photo of the collage, Sara can be seen feeding her step-baby brother, Jehangir Ali Khan fondly known as Jeh. Both photos are high on the cuteness quotient, and they sure do give a glimpse of the beautiful bond that Sara shares with her father and brother.

While extending her wish for the ‘beautiful’ birthday girl, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95. Have a fantastic year.” She also dropped two red heart emojis in the caption.

Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma extend their warm wishes for Sara Ali Khan

Apart from Kareena, Sara’s B-town buddy, Ananya Panday, too extended her birthday wish and showed her adulation for the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star on her special day. Taking to the Instagram story, Panday posted an unseen photo of her with Khan where they both can be seen posing with desserts.

Calling the Kedarnath star her ‘partner’ Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday partner! With you “What you see is what you get” and you always say it as it is – Unapologetically you (red heart emoji) My fave things about you (clown emoji) Stay mad Sara, love you (red heart emoji).”

Anushka Sharma too shared a photo of Sara from the Cannes Film Festival as she extended her wish for the young star, Anushka wrote, “Happy Birthday Sara! Wishing you love and light always (shooting star emoji).”

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan who was last seen in Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal, will next be seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 7 childhood photos of actress that are too cute to miss