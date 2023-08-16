Kareena Kapoor wishes 'ultimate lover' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday; jokes 'He chose the pic I could post...'

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. In his film career of over 3 decades, the actor has done some beautiful work in films like Hum Tum, Dil Chahta Hai, Parineeta, Love Aaj Kal and many others. Saif is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a lovely wish for him on this special occasion. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 16, and wished Saif on his birthday. She posted a stunning picture with him from what seems like their birthday getaway. In the photo, the two can be seen sitting on the edge of a swimming pool with their feet dipped inside the water. Kareena looked gorgeous in a pink monokini and open hair, sans makeup. Saif wore black swimming trunks and dark sunglasses. There was a beautiful scenic location in the background that looked like the outdoors of a resort. Sharing the photo, Kareena praised her husband’s nature and sent him good wishes and love. She also joked how he was the one to choose the picture for the post.

She wrote in the caption, “He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…” Have a look:

Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor send wishes to Saif Ali Khan

Saif’s friends and family in the film industry took to the comments under Kareena’s post and showered him with love and birthday blessings. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you!,” while Amrita Arora commented, “Saifu day.” Karisma Kapoor, Saif’s sister-in-law, dropped a heart and sparkles emoji. Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Boolani and more also wished Saif.