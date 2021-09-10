Kareena Kapoor on writing about sex & libido in her book: These are things that we should be talking about

In August this year, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan turned author with the launch of her book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. The book acts as a guide for to-be mommies, and offers insight into pregnancy and motherhood, based on Kareena’s personal experiences during the same journey. One can find extensive discussions on topics like sex, libido, mood swings, weight gain, C-sections, and surrogacy among others in the book. In a recent chat with an international daily, Kapoor Khan opened up on why chose to deliberately address these issues in her maiden book.

The actress has openly discussed a lot of topics otherwise considered taboo in the entertainment industry and Indian society at large. Speaking about the same to The Guardian, Kareena said, “Nobody wants to talk about belching and swollen feet and not feeling sexy enough, or hair loss, or getting such bad mood swings you don’t even feel like talking. That’s why we talk about sex in the book. Most women in India get scared to address this issue. But these are things that we should be talking about,” Kareena added.

The Jab We Met actress also talked at length about her very public pregnancies, during which she continued working on projects, advertising campaigns, shared photos on social media, and even attended parties. “It wasn’t about challenging society in India as much as I wanted to try to normalise things,” she says. “Pregnancy is pretty common, so why are we trying to hide it behind the curtain?”, said Kareena.

Furthermore, when asked about the reactions and trolling that the family, and especially her kids Taimur and Jeh had to face because of their names, Kareena shared that they just happened to like these names, and she cannot fathom why anyone would troll children. The 41-year-old-actress goes on to add that she feels terrible about the trolling that her sons are subjected to but chooses to stay focused instead.

