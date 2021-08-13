Kareena Kapoor's BFF Malaika on her pregnancies: I’d remind her to 'sit like a lady' & she would roll her eyes

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second baby boy, Jeh in the month of February, this year. Now, the actor has turned author and already launched her debut book namely, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Her ultimate manual for mom-to-be also includes a special note from BFF . The Supermodel of the Year judge, in her special column details a few unladylike behaviours of the Jab We Met star from her pregnancy days. While doing so, she also adds that people close to Kareena, including herself, gained weight with the Laal Singh Chadhha actor during both her pregnancies to support thier BFF.

Malaika explained “Gosh, she has really carried her pregnancies beautifully! The few of us who are really close to her put on weight with her during both her pregnancies. It was a pseudo-pregnancy for me too. We could cook, cater to her whims, eat together, and spend hours chilling. The only time I actually saw her look tired was during the eight and ninth months of her pregnancy with Jeh. We have had such laughs! During both her pregnancies, I would continually have to remind her ‘to sit like a lady’. And she would roll her eyes and say, ‘I can’t back my thunder thighs’. She was never guilty about enjoying her pizzas and burping. She was a trooper. Kareena was always on her feet, getting out there and doing her thing." Malaika further praised Kareena Kapoor’s maternity fashion and noted, “She always looked amazing in my books. I recall that one-shoulder olive gown with a high slit and gold gladiator heels she wore during Taimur’s pregnancy. She had such flair. I even remember asking her why she was wearing heels! But she was strutting with the utmost confidence. And during Jeh’s time: well, the number of kaftans she wore! Once he was born, I told her to make a bonfire and burn them!”.

In the book, Kareena has also mentioned her struggle with breastfeeding during both her pregnancies. The star articulated, “Taimur was an abrupt Caesarean. I literally had no milk for over 14 days. I was completely dry." However, it wasn’t the same during Jeh’s birth as Kareena shared, "(During Jeh's birth), I had much better flow and did manage to nurse him. I'll admit it - breastfeeding him (and doing it exclusively for a few weeks) felt like an achievement!"

