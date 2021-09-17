Kareena Kapoor's bikini PIC from her vacay screams 'Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat dikho'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a slayer and always keeps her fashion game on point. She makes sure to always look stunning even when she is on a vacation. The actress has been dropping pictures from her recent trip and giving her fans and followers a glimpse into her vacay fashion. The recent picture that the diva posted on her Instagram stories would just take your breath away as the actress poses in a bikini.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her wearing a bikini. She clicked a picture of her reflection as she posed in front of a glass door. Kareena recently jetted off to an undisclosed location with and her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Since yesterday the diva has been taking the internet by storm by posting her vacay pics and today we bet all her fans would have definitely skipped a beat after looking at her bikini pic. In the picture, we can see Kareena wearing an orange and black bikini and she wore a light blue coloured beach shrug over it. A thatched roof, several parked bikes could be seen in the background too. Kareena wrote, “Who are you?” on her picture.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Kareena had shared a couple more pictures from her tropical getaway. In the first picture, she could be seen wearing a neon top and a big colourful hat that covered her face. She even teased her fans and asked them to guess who is behind the hat. In the other photo, Kareena gave fans a proper glimpse of the beach in front of her, while she rested in the shade.

Kareena and Saif and their kids had celebrated the latter’s birthday in August in the Maldives this year. The beautiful pictures from their vacation soon went viral on the internet.

