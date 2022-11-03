Kareena Kapoor's goofball Jeh Ali Khan adorably holds on to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in this PIC
Jeh Ali Khan is back in London with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan who is shooting for her next film.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan is among the most popular star kids like his brother Taimur Ali Khan. Well, the little munchkin is in London with his mother as Kareena is shooting for her next film. She has also shared pictures with Jeh. Amid this Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan, also shared a picture of Jeh Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s picture on her Instagram handle.
Saba Pataudi’s post:
Saba took to her Instagram handle and shared the photo. In the picture, Jeh looks cute and Inaaya, on the other hand, looks pretty in a pink dress. She completed her look with a matching hairband and cool sunglasses. The picture was clicked on her birthday. Saba captioned it as, ‘BiG Sis... I got you #jehjaan. Inni holding his hand.... Is just the start of the journey the two embark on.... Big sister to her cousins. Mahsha'Allah YOU know the drill.’
Take a look here
Kareena shares Jeh’s pictures:
The actress on Wednesday shared a couple of adorable pictures of herself with her son Jeh from a park in London. In the pictures, Jeh looks adorable in winter clothes and little boots paired with a red overcoat. Jeh can also be seen hugging and kissing one of the trees in the park. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Kiss a tree... Be free... Fall with the love of my life. Day off from work... Loving it. Anushka Sharma dropped hearts emojis for Jeh's adorable pics in the comment section.
Take a look here:
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front:
The actress was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan has adapted her ‘Gen-Z lingo’