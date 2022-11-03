Kareena Kapoor's goofball Jeh Ali Khan adorably holds on to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in this PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan is among the most popular star kids like his brother Taimur Ali Khan. Well, the little munchkin is in London with his mother as Kareena is shooting for her next film. She has also shared pictures with Jeh. Amid this Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan, also shared a picture of Jeh Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s picture on her Instagram handle.

Saba Pataudi’s post:

Saba took to her Instagram handle and shared the photo. In the picture, Jeh looks cute and Inaaya, on the other hand, looks pretty in a pink dress. She completed her look with a matching hairband and cool sunglasses. The picture was clicked on her birthday. Saba captioned it as, ‘BiG Sis... I got you #jehjaan. Inni holding his hand.... Is just the start of the journey the two embark on.... Big sister to her cousins. Mahsha'Allah YOU know the drill.’