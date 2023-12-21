Kareena Kapoor’s little one Jehangir captures bhai Taimur’s cap; copies his big bro in new PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessed with two boys who are fond of each other. Taimur Ali Khan and the younger one, Jehangir Ali Khan are always seen goofing around together. The little one seems to be a tad bit obsessed with his big brother and tries to replicate what he does, just like an adorable sibling. Recently, their bua Saba Pataudi dropped pictures of them spending some alone time together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons enjoy alone time with each other

A while ago, a video of the two siblings went viral. In it, little prince Jehangir Ali Khan was seen waiting for his big brother Taimur Ali Khan to get out of the car so he could hold his hand. He even denied holding his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hand during their day out. Now, Saba Pataudi shared pictures showcasing the lovely bond the brothers share.

In the photos, Jeh can be seen sitting on a sofa, wearing an orange t-shirt and black joggers. As he focussed on the mobile phone, he looked cute wearing a black cap. Well, according to Saba Pataudi, he captured it from his elder brother. Since Taimur was watching something on his mobile phone, Jeh also wanted to replicate it. Hence, he took over his bua’s phone.

Sharing the images, Saba penned, “Twinning with Bhaijaan! After capturing the cap from him, mobile for me too!! Jeh Mahsha'Allah adores Tim! I go where bhai goes.I do what bhai does. Thu thu thu. stay connected always.”

Take a look:

On Taimur’s 7th birthday, she also posted images from the celebration. In them, the birthday boy can be seen twinning with his father Saif Ali Khan in a pink-hued shirt with matching blue denim. There were also glimpses of the two kids having a fun time together.

Sharing the glimpses, Saba penned, “Haaapppy 7th Birthday My Jaan! Wishing you the best of life, You're going to be a great man someday! Love you ! Always.”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

After the success of Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders, Kareena is working on The Crew, the actress is also expected to be a part of Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial will reportedly see an impressive star cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

