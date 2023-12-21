Kareena Kapoor’s little one Jehangir captures bhai Taimur’s cap; copies his big bro in new PICS
Jehangir and Taimur's bua Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the brothers spending time together. The little one seems to be fond of his big brother.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessed with two boys who are fond of each other. Taimur Ali Khan and the younger one, Jehangir Ali Khan are always seen goofing around together. The little one seems to be a tad bit obsessed with his big brother and tries to replicate what he does, just like an adorable sibling. Recently, their bua Saba Pataudi dropped pictures of them spending some alone time together.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons enjoy alone time with each other
A while ago, a video of the two siblings went viral. In it, little prince Jehangir Ali Khan was seen waiting for his big brother Taimur Ali Khan to get out of the car so he could hold his hand. He even denied holding his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hand during their day out. Now, Saba Pataudi shared pictures showcasing the lovely bond the brothers share.
In the photos, Jeh can be seen sitting on a sofa, wearing an orange t-shirt and black joggers. As he focussed on the mobile phone, he looked cute wearing a black cap. Well, according to Saba Pataudi, he captured it from his elder brother. Since Taimur was watching something on his mobile phone, Jeh also wanted to replicate it. Hence, he took over his bua’s phone.
Sharing the images, Saba penned, “Twinning with Bhaijaan! After capturing the cap from him, mobile for me too!! Jeh Mahsha'Allah adores Tim! I go where bhai goes.I do what bhai does. Thu thu thu. stay connected always.”
Take a look:
On Taimur’s 7th birthday, she also posted images from the celebration. In them, the birthday boy can be seen twinning with his father Saif Ali Khan in a pink-hued shirt with matching blue denim. There were also glimpses of the two kids having a fun time together.
Sharing the glimpses, Saba penned, “Haaapppy 7th Birthday My Jaan! Wishing you the best of life, You're going to be a great man someday! Love you ! Always.”
Take a look:
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front
After the success of Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders, Kareena is working on The Crew, the actress is also expected to be a part of Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial will reportedly see an impressive star cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.
ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan praying with sister Inaaya in unseen video is cute; Birthday boy twins with dad Saif Ali Khan
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles