Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction on son Taimur Ali Khan bringing his girlfriend home will leave you in splits

Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to son Taimur Ali Khan bringing his girlfriend home is a million bucks. The actress calls herself a Punjabi mother and says it'll be quite unsafe.

Despite keeping away from social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the most talked-about celebrity on the internet. Her pictures and videos go viral on social media the moment they hit online. From her breathtaking fashion choices to her unmatchable style, Kareena is one of the most desirable actresses in B-Town. These days her radio show What Women Want is hogging all the limelight with different celebs featuring in every new episode. The engaging conversations, fun banter and much more have become the talk of the town.

Recently, featured in the new episode of the show and it was indeed a rib-tickling conversation between the two actresses. In a fun segment, Taapsee was given a series of scenarios and asked to choose which ones are safe or unsafe. Kareena asked her about her son bringing his girlfriend home to which Taapsee asked her to answer it on her behalf as Taapsee herself is far from having a son in the near future while Kareena is already blessed with baby boy Taimur.

Kareena labeled it as unsafe. Taapsee asked her if Bebo would welcome Taimur's girlfriend with parathas to which she said that she's a Punjabi mother and she'd be like no, don't come here. Seems like baby Taimur would have a tough time pleasing his mommy when he grows up to find a girlfriend!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will soon be seen sharing the screen with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. She is also gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha with and for 's Takht.

