Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan adorably sits in aunt Saba's lap in an UNSEEN pic; Fans call him 'cute baby'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan has been the talk of the town since he started stepping out with his parents in the city. The cutie boy's photos tend to go viral on social media and netizens cannot get stop gushing over his cuteness. And now, his aunt Saba Ali Khan has dropped the cutest unseen photo with Jeh on social media as she seemed to be missing the munchkin. The photo has evoked adorable responses from the fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba dropped a cute photo of Jeh playing in her lap. In the photo, Kareena's munchkin could be seen sitting in his aunt's lap and sucking onto his hand. The cutie boy could be seen adorably playing while spending time with aunt Saba. Saba is seen admiring Kareena and Saif's munchkin while his cute shenanigans continued. Sharing the photo, Saba expressed that she was missing Jeh. She wrote, "MiSS my Jeh Jaanu Caption this!"

Take a look:

As soon as Saba shared the photo, fans began dropping adorable comments on it. A netizen wrote, "He is always sucking his finger So cute." Another wrote, "Tera mujhse hai pehley ka naata koi". Another wrote, "cute baby." Another wrote, "So cute poor baby is teething can see the struggle with his gums . You are such a gem of Aunt for all children .stay Blessed."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Jeh along with his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan joined Saif and Kareena to head out of the city. Reportedly, Saif and Kareena were off to Pataudi to spend time away from the city. The family was snapped leaving from the private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

