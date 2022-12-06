Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh looks adorable as he walks with a toy his size, fans call him ‘laddoo baby’; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her beauty and style have always been the talk of the time. There is hardly anyone who can steal her limelight but after both her sons Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan have been born, they always grab all the attention and Bebo’s limelight. Paparazzi always love to click Kareena’s kids and today too her younger one Jeh was snapped in the city looking adorable.

In the video, we can see Jehangir Ali Khan staring at the media with a cute expression as he is seated in his car. Later the little munchkin gets down from his car holding a Captain America toy as big as him. He holds the hands of one of the staff members as his nanny walks from behind. Taking to the comments section, fans cannot stop gushing over his cuteness. One of the fans called him ‘laddoo baby’. Another fan said that Jeh looks like his mother Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

The popular star is finally set to make her debut as a producer, with the highly anticipated untitled film, helmed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena Kapoor Khan is co-producing the movie along with the filmmaker, and renowned producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. She is expected to officially launch her production house along with the title and first-look poster of the movie, which is touted to be a crime thriller. Kareena Kapoor Khan is said to be playing a detective in the film, which will not have a male lead.

She is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie, which is said to be an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The untitled project is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023.