Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur, Jeh and Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi attend Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday bash; WATCH

Tusshar Kapoor opted for surrogacy to welcome his son Laksshya on June 1, 2016. Today, May 31, 2024, the actor organized a birthday bash for his son and several Bollywood celebrities' kids attended the birthday party.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh to Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi, several star kids graced the birthday party.

Star kids attend Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's birthday bash

On May 31, Tusshar Kapoor hosted a birthday party for his son Laksshya Kapoor in the city. At the party, several celebrities' kids attended.

In videos shared by paparazzi, we see Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan arriving at the bash. Taimur wore a red t-shirt and blur shorts while his little brother looked cute in a blue-and-white outfit. The little munchkin Jeh was seen enjoying a ride at the party. On the other hand, Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi were also seen enjoying the party.

At the party, we also saw Ektaa Kapoor, Jitendra, and others enjoying themselves.

Have a look:

Tusshar Kapoor drops video of dad Jeetendra celebrating his 82nd birthday

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped an unseen video from dad Jeetendra’s 82nd birthday celebration back in April 2024.

In the clip, the veteran star can be seen next to his two grandkids cutting a mango cake. His daughter, director, and producer Ektaa Kapoor also joined the party and sang the birthday song.

While he dropped the video, the Golmaal Returns actor also expressed his gratitude to all the fans of Jeetendra who showered him with love on his birthday.

Sharing the video, Kapoor penned, “Thank you for all your wishes for dad’s birthday today! It’s hard replying to everyone but every wish meant a lot to him! #happybirthdaytoyou.”

Reacting to how his Jeetendra was an acclaimed star when he and his sister Ektaa were growing up, Tusshar told Pinkvilla, “So, he kind of made it up. And we saw all his films. We would see him through video cassettes. We were not really aware of what I was missing. But obviously, there could have been days were having a dad around could have been easier sometimes but that is life. No matter how much I do for my son, even he would have complaints, I am sure of that. I think as kids we are never happy.”

On the work front, Tusshar was recently seen in the OTT series Pop Kaun? with Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, Jamie Lever, Satish Kaushik, Farhad Samji, Zakir Hussain, Nupur Sanon and Tasha Bhambra.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jeetendra celebrates his birthday with Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and grandsons; cuts cake with family