At Kareena Kapoor's wedding, Malaika Arora was 'so serious' about sangeet practice RECALLS Karisma Kapoor

Weddings certainly are a great occasion to celebrate the union of two people in love and celebs weddings often turn out to be a fun affair. Now, coming to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and it was a family affair. However, in a recent appearance on a dance reality show, Karisma Kapoor has revealed a secret from Kareena's sangeet ceremony and it has a direct connection with their BFF Malaika Arora.

During an episode of India's Best Dancer's new season, Karisma was the guest. Karisma and Malaika are best friends and their girl gang includes Kareena as well. On the episode, Karisma revealed that during Kareena's wedding days, Malaika was extremely serious about the dance practice for the sangeet. Karisma shared that while everyone was laughing and having fun, Malaika was ensuring that everyone does the dance steps perfectly.

Talking about it, Karisma reveals that Malaika is the best dancer of their girl gang and is seen saying in a video, "Bebo ki shaadi ke time mein bhi so serious. Hum log thoda sangeet practice ho raha hai, hass rahe hai, baatein kar rahe hai and Malla, 'Do the step properly, didn't I show you? hilao theek se. (During Kareena's wedding time, we were prepping for sangeet. We were laughing, talking but Malaika was like 'Do the step properly, didn't I show you? Move properly)"

Meanwhile, Malaika, Karisma, Kareena share a strong bond of friendship and Amrita Arora and Malika Bhat also are a part of this gang of girls. Whenever they are hanging out together, they ensure that fans get a glimpse of their fun together by sharing photos on social media. Recently, when Kareena was in Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh, Karisma also joined them there for Diwali celebration.

