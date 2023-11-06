Kareena-Karisma, Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja attend Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's birthday; paps cut cake

The Kapoor-Bhatt household rang in a magnificent celebration for Raha Kapoor's first birthday today. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who embraced parenthood last year, organized an intimate birthday bash to mark this significant milestone for their daughter. Post the festivities, glimpses were shared of family and friends, with the likes of Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, sister Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others leaving the party. In a sweet gesture, the couple also sent a special cake to the paparazzi, spreading the joy beyond their close circle.

Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor spotted post Raha Kapoor’s birthday celebration

On Monday, November 6, the birthday festivities for Raha Kapoor unfolded at her Mumbai residence. Family and friends gathered to shower blessings on the little one. Mahesh Bhatt, accompanied by daughter Pooja Bhatt, was spotted leaving the celebratory affair in a car. They graciously waved at the paparazzi, radiating joy with their warm smiles.

Ranbir's sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also captured in their cars.

The Ambani car was also seen leaving the venue. Ranbir Kapoor and Akash Ambani are known to be great friends.

Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Anu Ranjan, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, and others were also part of the celebrations.

Paparazzi cut Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor’s birthday cake

In a heartwarming gesture to include the paparazzi in Raha's birthday celebration, a delightful spread of a birthday cake and cupcakes was sent down by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to the waiting camera persons. Sharing the joy, they happily cut the cake and savored the sweet treats, creating a moment of shared celebration.

Earlier, in a highly anticipated post, Alia shared glimpses from Raha's birthday celebration on her Instagram. The photos included shots of Raha's hands smeared in cake, a glimpse of the little one being a part of a puja, and the song La Vie En Rose.

In the heartfelt caption, Alia expressed, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

