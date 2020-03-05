Kareena, Malaika, Mira, Shilpa or Sushmita: Who according to you is the fittest mom of Bollywood? VOTE NOW

They are actresses, homemakers, fitness enthusiasts, but above all, they are doting mum's. Who do you think is the fittest of all? Let us know in the comments below.

Age is truly just a number and these extraordinary women prove it every single time. They are actresses, homemakers, fitness enthusiasts, but above all, they are doting mum's. Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Mira Rajput, and Sushmita Sen often light up the gram with their gym and airport looks, but also with their fitness videos on most days. Despite having a kid or two, these actor and homemakers have worked hard and managed to stay in great shape.

If you follow the paparazzi on social media, you would know that Kareena's and Malaika's gym looks are one of the most famous ones. The actress and yoga diva are often spotted and their motivational videos often push the bar. While Kareena swears by her surya namaskar, Malaika is all for yoga.

Mira Rajput is another massive social media celeb who never misses the gym. She is often spotted working out with husband and they indeed are one of the fittest couples in Bollywood. As for Shilpa and Sushmita, the actresses are all about fitness as they often share videos of the same on Instagram. Sushmita's workout videos also often feature her partner Rohman Shawl. Whereas, Shilpa has made sure that her son picks up some exercises early on.

So, who according to you is the fittest mum in Bollywood? Vote below and let us know in the comments:

Credits :Pinkvilla

