Kareena opens up about working with Ryan Gosling; REVEALS why she never wanted to act in Hollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the renowned Bollywood star is all set to become the Indian voice of the renowned Marvel character Black Widow. The talented actress has been roped in to dub for Black Widow in the much-awaited Hindi adaptation of Marvel's Audible podcast series Wastelanders. The show had a grand launch in Mumbai recently, and it was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan (who is voicing Star-Lord), and other cast and crew members of the Hindi version.

In her latest interview with PTI, Kareena Kapoor Khan extensively spoke about her Audible podcast series and the collaboration between the Hollywood and Bollywood industry. Interestingly, the actress also stated that she doesn't mind sharing the screen with Ryan Gosling. "People from here are going to Hollywood, hoping that a lot of actors from the west would come here, we would be equally honoured and excited. I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling. I never wanted to do a film in Hollywood. I am too rooted here. My babies are too young, I got married and everything happened so fast. Now, it is impossible to leave them. But, Marvel comes here," stated Kareena.

Kareena reveals why she never tried a hand at action films

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan also revealed why she never tried a hand at action films, in her chat with PTI. "But I, personally, haven’t done something like that, like a cool assassin or spy, because I am always shying away from the action. Somehow, I don’t know if I would be able to do action, but I know I will be good at it. You never know, now I am giving my voice, next maybe, you don’t know..," said the talented actress.

Kareena's work front

When it comes to her acting career, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a highly exciting line-up of projects, including the upcoming untitled crime drama helmed by Hansal Mehta. The project also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. The actress will also be seen in the official adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, and the upcoming multi-starrer, which has been titled The Crew.