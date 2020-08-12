  1. Home
Kareena & Saif confirm pregnancy; Taimur to be a big brother, Twitterati comes up with funny memes

Netizens start a meme-fest after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announce that they are expecting a second baby. Social media users feel Tairmur’s career is at risk.
Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s firstborn Taimur Ali Khan was introduced to the world, everyone has been obsessed with the little kid. From his airport looks, eating ice-cream, his goggles, his quality time with his parents, Taimur has gone viral and set the Internet on fire for various things right from his birth. But now he is back again making headlines, but this time, Netizens are worried about the little one. 

On Wednesday, Kareena and Saif announced that they are expecting their second child. In a statement, they said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.” With their new addition to the family on the way, Netizens are worried now the attention will be shifted from Taimur to the new baby. 

Questions as such arose in the mind of social media users who in no time flooded the internet with memes related to this. Ever since the news of Kareena and Saif’s pregnancy was announced, the three of them have been trending on Twitter. Right now all memes are targeted towards the popularity of Taimur being threatened. Taimur’s popularity is not new information, he has a fan base of his own. Now, taking to social media, Netizens have flooded social media space with memes of Taimur no longer getting the attention he used to get so far once the baby arrives in the world.

Here are the memes flooding the internet: 

