Kareena's Gajar Halwa to Ananya's pancake treat; here's what celebs are feasting on during self isolation

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, actors are acing the game of self-isolation and feasting on their favourite food. Check it out below.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities are making sure to stay indoors and enjoy all the 'me time' that they otherwise do not get owing to their hectic schedules. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to , actors are acing the game of self-isolation or at least that's what their social media says. Yesterday, we told you about celebs opening up their homes and giving a sneak peek to their fans. Today, we decided to take a look at what stars are feasting on as they stay put inside their homes

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gajar Halwa

The Laal Singh Chadda gorged on Gajar Halwa a few days ago and made it an entire Instagram story on the same. Kareena posted a bunch of photos to reveal she is enjoying a huge bowl of the dessert. She began by announcing, "Dessert doesn't go to the stomach. It goes to the heart," while she posed with a spoon of the Halwa. She continued, "And I clearly have a big heart" before she put the spoon in her mouth and wrote, "really big trust me." She ended the cute series by flaunting an almost empty bowl of the dessert.

Deepika Padukone's late night chocolate treat

Deepika posted a boomerang on her insta story of her and Ranveer eating chocolates #deepveer Deepika: Cheers! pic.twitter.com/uqDFSzecrQ — #Deepveerwale (@welovedeepveer) March 19, 2020

Deepika Padukone, who is known to have a great aesthetic sense for Instagram, has been keeping her fans updated about her routine. From cleaning out her closet to self care, DP seems to making the most of her time with husband . The actress also gave a glimpse of some late night treats that she is seen binging on with Ranveer. She shared a boomerang of some chocolate goodness on her stories.

's homely meal

The Baaghi 3 actress also made a whole series on Instagram of her quarantine time. From reading a book to taking in the beautiful view from her home, Shraddha is making the most of it. She also shared a photo of her homely cooked vegetarian meal which consisted of Pulses, Bhindi, pickle, Daal and in true Maharashtrian style Bhakri. "Being home #Veggie," Shraddha captioned her plate of food.

Ananya Panday indulges in pancakes

Ananya Panday felt a bit pampered as her father Chunky Panday turned chef and made some pancakes for his daughter. The father-daughter duo indulged in simple pancakes and the adorable photo made its way to Instagram.

Janhvi & 's junk treat

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are spending time together as they have locked themselves inside the house. The girls took to social media to share videos. While Janhvi can be seen indulging in painting, Khushi can be seen gorging on to a bowl of Maggi. We're guessing Khushi, who studies in the US, truly misses a good bowl of Maggi.

What food are you indulging in while at home? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More