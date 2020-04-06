Kareena's Taimur Ali Khan and Karan's Yash Johar are already acing the twinning game; Check It Out

Taimur Ali Khan and Yash Johar seem to have a similar taste in the kind of clothes they wear or rather their parents make them wear. Check it out.

Bollywood's star kids attract attention like no other. From their social media presence to paparazzi sightings, they generate a whole lot of buzz on the gram. And leading this list is more often than not Kareena Kapoor and 's son Taimur Ali Khan. The little toddler has paparazzi following him almost every where. Another such star kids are 's little one's Roohi and Yash Johar. And while Kareena and Karan are the best of friends, we've got a glimpse of their kids together only on a handful of occasions.

Despite that, thanks to fan clubs, Taimur and Yash seem to have a similar taste in the kind of clothes they wear or rather their parents make them wear. We came across a compilation of such photos of the two which shows the toddlers wearing identical shirts and T-shirt. In the first photo, we can Taimur and Yash twinning in a blue printed shirt. The boys undoubtedly look adorable. Another photo shows the toddlers wearing an orange T-shirt which says 'Vacay Mode' out and loud. Check out the photo below:

Aren't they simply endearing? During this lockdown, Yash's dad Karan Johar has been keeping us entertained with his videos of Yash and Roohi on Instagram. From raiding Karan's closet to saying 'Toodles', they're a happy bunch. What are your thoughts on Yash and Taimur's twinning game? Let us know in the comments below.

