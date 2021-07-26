Kargil Diwas: Rohit Roy reminisces about his roles as an Indian soldier on screen

Popular actor Rohit Roy has slipped into the army uniform for multiple projects. On the occasion of Kargil Diwas on July 26th, the actor reminisced about how he felt a sense of immense pride every single time he played an Indian Army officer on-screen, in films like LOC: Kargil (2003), Paltan (2018), and the television show, Tujhpe Dil Qurbaan (1995-96). The actor remarked that playing an army officer is every actor’s dream, as it is the closest, they can get to living the life of a real-life soldier.

According to reports by Hindustan Times, the actor recalls how LOC: Kargil director, JP Dutta would not let any actor wear casual clothes while shooting. He said that the actors would get into their uniforms as soon as they reached the hotel. Roy further adds, “The logic was very simple: Unless you feel like a soldier, be with them, see how they walk and talk, you’ll never be authentic in your performance.” So, while shooting for LOC with JP Dutta, he almost made one feel like a soldier, the actor further added.

The actor goes on to reveal how, during the shooting of the film, the actors would address each other only by their respective on-screen army ranks. He recalls addressing his co-star, Abhishek Bachchan, as Captain. He even stated that when the actors would cross paths with the real-life soldiers and army officers, they would always salute them.

The actor, however, reflects that unlike in the movies, real-life did not allow for any retakes. Roy reveals that every time he would hear the stories of war from the real-life heroes, he would get goosebumps.

Roy then talks about the time when he went to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for his 1995 television show, Tujhpe Dil Qurbaan. The cast and crew were very close to where the firing was going on, the actor added. He further revealed that he has always felt immense gratitude for the frontline soldiers and army officers. “When I’d sit and talk to the heroes of the Kargil war, there was no fear in them. They just said ‘it’s something we do’, saving the country,” said the 52-year-old actor.

