Kargil Vijay Diwas: Ajay Devgn to Sidharth Malhotra; 5 stars who paid tribute with these war-based films

The nation is observing the 23 years of Kargil War today. Every year, on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate India’s victory in the Kargil War that was declared on July 26, 1999. And, Bollywood is no different when it comes to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers. Bollywood has always been a major source of spreading patriotism in the people of India. The industry has often made pictures based on the true struggles of freedom and other important events that have taken place in India. There are several actors who paid their tribute to the slain soldiers with Kargil War-based films. Let's have a look:

5 actors who paid tribute with Kargil War-based films:

1. Ajay Devgn in LOC: Kargil

The film LOC: Kargil is based on the Kargil War. It is produced and directed by JP Dutta, under the huge banners of JP Films. The film has an amazing casting of Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Akshaye Khanna as the lead characters.

2. Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah

This 2021 film is the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War. The movie stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is lead roles and their performances have won many hearts. The movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan and is produced by Karan Johar.

3. Om Puri in Dhoop

Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, Dhoop depicts the family of Captain Anuj Nayyar, MVC, who led the Kargil War operations for India. The movie cast Om Puri, Revathi, Gul Panag, and Sanjay Suri as the lead characters.

4. Hrithik Roshan in Lakshya

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie stars Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan in the lead characters. The film revolves around the life of a young boy who joins the army and is amongst the Indian soldiers to fight the Kargil War.

5. Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It depicted the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who became the first Indian female air-force pilots to fight a war, and she has a big hand in making India win the Kargil War.

