Kargil Vijay Diwas: Anushka Sharma pays tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives: A salute to the courage

A slew of Bollywood celebrities have paid tributes to the heroes who sacrificed their lives 21 years ago in the Kargil war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26th. On this day, the country pays their respect and honors the soldiers who sacrificed their lives by defeating Pakistan’s troops in the war that lasted for around 60 days. The Kargil war came to an end on this day 21 years ago.

To mark this event, celebrities from all over the country took to their social media account and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our country. Amongst these celebrities, actress Anuska Sharma also took to her Instagram account and paid her respects to the war heroes. Anuska’s father Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kumar Sharma also fought in the Kargil War of 1999.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote a heartfelt post saying, “A salute to the courage of our soldiers who protected our nation and its people. Your sacrifices will be remembered forever #KargilVijayDiwas.”

On the work front, Anuska was last seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. She is yet to announce her next project as an actor. But the actress has her hands full in producing series and movies. Her latest productions were Paatal Lok and most recently Bulbbul. The Netflix original film stars Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose and Avinash Tiwary.

The actress has been spending time the lockdown with her hubby cricketer Virat Kohli. She has also been quite active on social media keeping fans up to date with her daily routines and goofing around with Instagram filters.

