Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to war heroes: I salute all our bravehearts

Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to martyrs for their selfless sacrifices during the Kargil War in 1999

The Kargil War that happened between India and Pakistan in 1999 between May and July saw the loss of many lives. The war that lasted for more than 60 days came to an end today 21 years ago and there are no words that can express the gratitude we as a country have towards the many heroes who sacrificed their lives.

Today on Kargil Vijay Diwas, as we honor the martyrs on the 21st-anniversary, celebrities from all over the country have taken to their social media account paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our country. Amongst those celebrities is Bollywood star who took to his Instagram and Twitter account to pay a heartfelt tribute.

The actor uploaded a video on his social media accounts and captioned it, “Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind.”

Here is Sidharth Malhotra's post:

The video shows a peek of Vikram Batra of 13 JAK Rifles who commenced on a mission along with his battalion in Dras valley. He sacrificed his life fighting for our country. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing the role of hero Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic ‘Shershaah’. The film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and will tell the heroic tale of the Captain who gave up his life fighting for our country in the Kargil War. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

