Karim Morani's daughter Zoa tests positive for COVID 19 hours after being hospitalized for having symptoms

Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is current receiving treatment for the same. Earlier, her sister Shaza had also tested positive for the virus.

We had earlier reported that filmmaker Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment at the Nanavati hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Unfortunately, her sister Zoa Morani has also tested positive for the same leaving their family members and well-wishers worried. She was earlier hospitalized for having possible symptoms and had initially tested negative for COVID-19. Zoa is now being kept at the isolation ward in the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital situated in Mumbai.

The actress herself has confirmed this news of testing positive for Coronavirus. As per reports, her sister Shaza had returned from Australia just before the announcement of the 21-day lockdown in India. She is the second Bollywood celeb after singer Kanika Kapoor to have been infected by the deadly virus followed by Zoa. As reported earlier by Pinkvilla, the other members of the Morani family are also likely to be tested for symptoms of Coronavirus. As for the two sisters, they are now being kept under observation and treated at the COVID-19 isolation wards.

Meanwhile, check out these pictures of Zoa Morani below:

Talking about Zoa Morani, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with Always Kabhi Kabhi in 2011 that was made under the banner of ’s production house. The movie also featured Giselli Monteiro and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. As for Shazia, she has also worked as an assistant director in movies like Happy New Year. Their father Karim Morani has produced movies like Dum, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and many others.

We wish the two sisters a speedy recovery.

