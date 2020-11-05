Karishma Prakash, Deepika Padukone's ex manager, summoned by NCB for second consecutive day in drug case

Karishman Prakash was snapped at the NCB office in Mumbai on Wednesday after reports of her being untraceable surfaced. Read on to know more.

The Narcotics Control Bureau's probe in the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is ongoing and the NCB has arrested a handful of drug dealers in the city. While the likes of , , Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have not been summoned again, Deepika's former manager Karishma Prakash has been called by the NCB on Thursday.

ANI confirmed the development as the tweet read, "Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone, for interrogation today." This is the second consecutive day that Karishma has been summoned by the NCB. She was snapped at the NCB office in Mumbai on Wednesday as well after reports of her being untraceable surfaced.

It was widely reported that Karishma had applied for an anticipatory bail in the matter and that the special court had given her interim relief in the same till November 7. This means that Karishma cannot be arrested until Saturday in the case. NCB had reportedly raided Karishma's residence and seized materials from her place.

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone, for interrogation today. pic.twitter.com/2anG4Lr7AK — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

While Karishma was Deepika's manager, in the wake of recent events she has quite the talent management agency KWAN. The agency also recently issued a statement in this regard. “Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represent including Deepika Padukone. The ongoing investigations are on Karishma Prakash as an individual .We would request media houses and reporters to incorporate this fact while reporting on this issue,” a statement by Vijay Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Kwan, read.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash arrives at NCB office for questioning in drug case; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×