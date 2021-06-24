Karishma Tanna looks stunning as she shares a PIC on Instagram; Captions it 'Just another day'

Actress Karishma Tanna on Thursday shared a glimpse of what just another day looks like for her.

Karishma posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with ripped jeans, sneakers and sunglasses.

"Just another day. Ssup?" she wrote as caption, tagging her post with #mood and #potd.

The actress was last seen in "Lahore Confidential", Kunal Kohli's spy drama that dropped digitally earlier this year. Last year, her dance number "Basanti" in the comedy release "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" also became popular.

Karishma made her debut with "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" in 2001. She made her film debut in Bollywood with "Dosti: Friends Forever". In 2013, she was seen in Indra Kumar's successful comedy "Grand Masti" and was also seen in the 2018 hit "Sanju".

