Karisma Kapoor is all set to welcome 2021 as she can’t wait to say bye to this year; See PHOTO

The recent social media post of Karisma Kapoor suggests that the actress is all set to bid adieu to 2020. Check out her post below.

This year has been no less than a roller-coaster ride and has been one of the most difficult years owing to COVID 19 pandemic. From pandemic to lock-downs, 2020 has some or the other way hit all of us. While most are waiting for this year to end and hoping for a better 2021, Bollywood celebrities are no exception to it. And, it seems like the gorgeous Karisma Kapoor has joined this league as she just can’t wait to say bye to this year.

The Dil Toh Paagal Hai actor expressed the same in her recent social media post. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, writing, “Can’t wait to say bye to this year.” But what caught our attention is her sartorial choice. Karisma looked stunning in her casual outfit with her make-up game on point. In the photo, she can be sporting a black top with stylish blue jeans. She completed her perfect chic look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. The Dangerous Ishhq star is also waving her hand towards the camera, which looks like she is all set to bid adieu to 2020.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram post:

On a related note, earlier Kajol had talked about the positive aspect of COVID 19 and revealed what it has taught her through her Instagram post. She said that the pandemic has taught her that life is about “spirituality and uncertainty and gave the teacher of the Year award to COVID 19.

Credits :Karisma Kapoor Instagram

