Karisma Kapoor, Amrita & Malaika Arora join Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur for a dinner date; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora enjoyed a dinner date together in the city tonight. The four ladies are extremely close-knit and are often seen spending time with each other. Every now and then, they catch up with each other and post pictures from their gala time on social media, while fans keep coming back for more. Tonight, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and Amrita were papped as they stepped out for a date night for the first time, ever since Malaika’s car accident.

Some time back, the shutterbugs clicked Kareena along with her son Taimur outside Mizu restaurant in Mumbai. And now, a few moments back, Amrita, Malaika, Karisma, along with their families were also spotted in the same place. All of them looked stylish in their casual, yet, fashionable avatars for the night. Karisma was seen donning an oversized black sweatshirt with beige trousers. Her hair was tied in a sleek ponytail. Her daughter Samaira was papped too.

Amrita Arora, on the other hand, was seen donning a chic dress. Her hubby Shakeel Ladak too arrived for the date night in stylish casuals.

Malaika Arora was seen opting for a white bodysuit, which she styled with a pair of high-waisted ripped denim pants. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and wore a cap too. The diva wrapped up her look with flawless makeup and a pair of stylish heels.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, who came with her son Taimur, kept it super casual in a black tee, and a pair of flared denims. She tied her hair in a sleek bun.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora says she's 'pulling a Karan Johar' in latest PIC; Can you spot the similarity?