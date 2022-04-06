Karisma Kapoor beats the heat with her uber-cool look; Fans say 'timeless beauty'

Despite the fact that Karisma Kapoor hasn't appeared on the big screen in a long time, her charm and elegance are still enough to make anybody fall in love with her. But hey, don’t worry we don’t need to wait much - Karisma will be soon back with a web series after her debut with Mentalhood. The actress is simply gorgeous, and her stunning visuals make it difficult to look away from her. Karisma posts images and videos to her social media platforms on a regular basis to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her daily life. Today, she posted a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram taking the net by storm.

In the picture that Karisma posted on Instagram, she looked uber-cool and made us fall in love with her. She was in a white vest and had no makeup on, just her gorgeous self. Along with the picture, she wrote down a super apt caption. She wrote, “Beating the heat. #tuesdaythoughts #nofilter." Ah, gorgeous woman! The post absolutely blew up as fans from all over poured in their love for the actress.

Check Karisma's post here:

Coming back to her next web series, she will be working with director Abhinay Deo. She is set to commence her shooting schedule from the second week of April. What’s more? The web-series will also feature veteran actress Helen in a pivotal role. This will be the comeback of the legendary actress after a hiatus of almost 10 years. Incidentally, Helen’s last work was Heroine wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan was the lead actress.

