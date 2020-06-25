Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Katrina, Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor & others shower love on B town’s ultimate diva
Think about one of the most talented Bollywood actresses of 90s and Karisma Kapoor will certainly top the list. The diva, who has been in the industry for around 29 years, has given us several hit movies and have successfully carved a niche for herself with her impeccable acting skills. Needless to say, Karisma enjoys a massive fan following from across the world. So, when the Hero No 1 actress turned a year older today, she was inundated with best wishes on social media.
Interestingly, several celebrities also took to social media to wish the stunning actress. Katrina Kaif shared a beautiful picture of Karisma and wrote, “Happiest birthday. May always stay this way…… true kindness and beauty @therealkarismakapoor.” Tamannaah Bhatia also send has wishes to the birthday girl and shared a selfie with her. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the lovely @therealkarismakapoor. Wishing you all the love your heart can hold and all the joy a day can bring.”
On the other hand, ace designer Manish Malhotra posted a beautiful video of Karisma wherein she looked resplendent in an ivory white coloured outfit with heavy embroidery. He captioned the video, “Happy Birthday my dearest gorgeous and fabulous lolo @therealkarismakapoor 1990 to 2020 it’s been 30 years of knowing each other and working together #friendsforever #love.”
Take a look at celebrities wishing Karisma Kapoor:
Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a heartwarming post for her sister featuring a video of their childhood photos, her movie scenes and their family pics.
