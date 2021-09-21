Karisma Kapoor calls Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘best sister in the world’ & sends birthday wishes; PICS

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her birthday today. The actress is on a vacation with her husband and two children to an undisclosed destination. She has been sharing a lot of pictures on her handle and keeping fans updated about her holiday. Well, celebrities are wishing the gorgeous actress on her special day. Karisma Kapoor has also wished her sister and shared adorable childhood pictures of them on Instagram. They are looking very cute as they pose for the camera.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Karisma writes, “Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline love you the moistest.” In the pictures, both sisters are very small and are dressed in a frock. Kareena is looking cute with a pink colour ribbon on her head. She is wearing a pink colour frock. Fans also called them cute. Malaika Arora also wished the actress and shared a picture on her Instagram stories.

also wished and wrote, “"We are pourters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The actress was recently spotted shooting for the film along with the actor. The film is an official remake of Forrest Grump.

