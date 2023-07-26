Karisma Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor 'heartline, bloodline' in new pic; Kareena Kapoor REACTS

On July 25, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held a special screening for the film in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt arrived with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attended the event while Jaya Bachchan graced the premiere with her son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Ranveer Singh won the hearts of fans with his generous nature at the event. The celebrity list also includes Karisma Kapoor who attended the special screening. She shared an adorable picture with Ranveer and Ranbir and called them her 'heartline,' and 'bloodline.'

Karisma Kapoor shares picture with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

A while ago, Karisma posted a picture with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor as she attended the special premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "My heartline and My bloodline Rocky and Ranbir #rockyandranikipremkahani #movietime."

In the picture, Karisma was looking cute in a black dress along with a pink coat. On the other hand, Ranveer wore a white hoodie where 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' was written and Ranbir opted for a black hoodie with the same line on it. They clicked the picture inside the theater.

Reacting to this priceless photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "Hmmmmmmmmmmm" and added a star, rainbow, and love emojis. Ranveer dropped lots of red heart emojis.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Karisma shared the photo with Ranveer and Ranbir, fans did not waste a minute to react to it. One wrote, "Awwwiiiii my Favourites Lolo and Rocky." Another commented, "Karishma barbie." "Favourites," wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The movie marks Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after 7 years. Ranveer will be seen portraying the role of Rocky in the film and Alia will be playing the role of Rani. The romantic drama revolves around the captivating love story of Rocky and Rani, who belong to Punjabi and Bengali cultures, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28. The cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Alia Bhatt twins with Ranbir; Vicky-Katrina arrive hand-in-hand