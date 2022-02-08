Karisma Kapoor ‘Can’t believe’ as Judwaa co-starring Salman Khan completes 25 years; WATCH

Back in the 90s Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor were one of the most loved pairs on screen. They have together worked in many films which made history on box office. One such is Judwaa which was released in 1997. The comedy cum romantic drama today marked 25 years and the lead actress cannot believe it. Today the actress became nostalgic and shared She has shared a video on her Instagram handle. As per reports the film is a remake of the Telugu film Hello Brother and was directed by David Dhawan.