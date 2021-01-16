Karisma Kapoor celebrates 'new beginnings' with Kareena Kapoor Khan after latter drops a pic of her new abode

Karisma Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan from the special evening while congratulating her for shifting to her new house.

Speak of the most popular siblings in Bollywood and the list will surely be incomplete without naming Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Known to be the best buddies, the duo never fails to dish out major sister goals. Be it any occasion, Kareena and Karisma often steal the limelight with their camaraderie. To note, the Jab We Met star, who will be welcoming her second child in her new abode, has recently shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram and wrote, “Door to new beginnings.”

Now, it seems like the celebration for the “new beginnings” have begun. Speaking of this, Karisma has shared a stunning picture with Kareena wherein they seem to be celebrating. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star shared a picture from their “special evening.” While sharing it she wrote, “New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove.” In the click, while Karisma looks pretty in a black hoodie with multi coloured skirt, the mom to be showed off her natural beauty by embracing a no-makeup look. Needless to say, both the sisters looked lovely together as they strike a perfect pose together.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram below:

Meanwhile, Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with her husband , has shifted to her new home that is across the street from their current residence and hosted a special evening for her family and loved ones. Bebo’s new abode has been designed by Darshini Shah and is apparently spread across 4 floors in a nearby building to Fortune Heights.

