Karisma Kapoor cherishes Coolie No.1 days with birthday boy Govinda as she shares still from Mirchi Lagi Toh

Karisma Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to walk down memory lane and shared a still from her film Coolie No.1 with Govinda on his birthday. The photo will remind you of the 1995 blockbuster.

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starrer popular foot-tapping number Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh from Coolie No 1 is among the most loved songs. And, today on the occasion of Govinda's 57 birthday, the makers of the upcoming film Coolie No 1 have released a remixed version of the 90s popular song. The revamped version features and Sara Ali Khan shaking their leg on the peppy number. Well, it seems like the new version of the song has made Karisma Kapoor nostalgic as she has shared a still from the old song with Govinda.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dil Toh Pagal hai star shared a still from the song 'Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha', while cherishing the old memories. Alongside the picture, the stunning actress wrote, “तुझको मिर्ची लगी तो में क्या करूँ ??#mondaymemories #coolieno1 #the90s.” One simply cannot miss Govinda's stunning expressions and Karisma’s beautiful look in the still. Notably, the picture has left netizens in awe of their chemistry and they are all hearts for it. One of the users wrote, “Unbeatable Jodi. Old is forever gold!” Another said, “Nice jodi .....all time fevret sir.”

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Previously, the Raja Hindustani actress had wished Govinda on her Instagram. While sharing a picture with the birthday boy, she wrote, “Happy birthday Chi Chi @govinda_herono1.” Meanwhile, the forthcoming flick Coolie No. 1 is the official remake of the 1995 hit of the same name and has been directed by David Dhawan. The movie will hit theaters on an OTT platform this Christmas.

Credits :Karisma Kapoor Instagram

