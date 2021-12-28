Karisma Kapoor chooses Biryani over Boyfriends and who else agrees with her? See PICS

Karisma Kapoor has been away from the limelight for several years now, but she is not from the limelight. One of the most popular actresses in the nineties, Karisma’s screen roles are still remembered for their bubbly and innocent personas. Fans continue to get a slight glimpse of the same on social media. Lolo, as Karisma is fondly called, is quite the active social media star. She often posts pictures and videos of herself and her loved ones on her Instagram space while fans swoon over her.

Today, Karisma took to the photo and video blogging site yet again, and posted a couple of pictures documenting her love for Biryani. In the photograph, Karisma can be seen looking absolutely adorable in a black co-ord set featuring a sweatshirt and a pair of trousers. Her hair is styled in two braided pigtails. However, it’s Karisma’s black bucket hat that totally stole the limelight. It read, “I don’t do boyfriends”. The actress posed for pictures as she held a plate of Biryani in her hands.

Sharing these pictures on the gram, Karisma took a cue from her hat and wrote an apt caption to go along with the post, which read, “I don’t do boyfriends…I do biryani (tongue-out emoji, laughing emoji). #lololoves”.

Take a look at Karisma’s post:

Recently, Karisma was papped when she went for the annual Christmas lunch at the Kapoor family. She also posted a cute picture in a checkered red and black co-ord set, as she posed by a Christmas tree. She captioned the post, “Dose it matter if I was naughty or nice? Though I’ve only been nice this year. Merry Christmas everyone ! Stay well Stay safe #lazychristmasday”.

