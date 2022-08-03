Karisma Kapoor clicks selfie in an elevator, calls it ‘Liftie’; See PIC

Karisma Kapoor might just be a former actress, but she still is never away from the limelight for too long. Although she is away from showbiz, her popularity has not gone down even a bit. She was a diva of the 90s and continues to rule millions of hearts with her charismatic presence and dazzling smile. Moreover, Karisma is all set to return to the OTT world with yet another web series after her debut with ‘Mentalhood’. Karisma is also super active on her Instagram and often shares updates about her personal and professional life.

Speaking of which, on Tuesday night, Karisma took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie of her posing in a lift. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: “Liftie.” Well, that’s what we call a selfie taken in a lift. Meanwhile, the actress was currently vacationing in London and New York and she had the time of her life. From donning cute looks to wearing a stunning outfit and relishing good food, one should take a cue from Karisma on how to have a blast during a vacation.

Have a look at Karisma’s picture:

Recently, Ananya Panday shared a BTS picture from Liger shoot on Instagram in which she can be seen posing along with a throwback photograph of Karisma Kapoor placed on the side. Ananya Panday revealed that she carries that photograph to all her shoots. "BTS of Liger. Twining with the forever inspo Lolo. Fun fact, I take this picture with me on every shoot. It's a mood," she wrote. In the comments section of the post, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Awwww this is adorable, love you my doll."

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress’s last project was ALTBalaji's web-series 'Mentalhood'. She will soon star in Abhinay Deo's Brown. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a comeback. In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.