Karisma Kapoor to commence shooting with Helen for an upcoming series: Report

Karisma Kapoor is back with another web series after her debut series ‘Mentalhood’. In Mentalhood, Karisma worked alongside Dino Morea, Tillotama Shome, Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth and Shilpa Shukla. This time, she will be working with director Abhinay Deo. She is set to commence her shooting schedule from the second week of April. What’s more? The web-series will also feature veteran actress Helen in a pivotal role. This will be the comeback of the legendary actress after a hiatus of almost 10 years. Incidentally, Helen’s last work was Heroine wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan was the lead actress.

The show is all set to go on floors and the production schedule is being finalised by the team as reported by Times of India. Though the show was scheduled to go on floors last year only, the Omicron virus breakout halted the process. Then, as Karisma tested positive for COVID-19 and Abhiney lost his father Ramesh Deo, the shoot further got delayed. We absolutely can’t wait to see what this legendary web-series will have in store!

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Karisma Kapoor is always super active on her Instagram where she shares her regular life updates, gorgeous pictures and precious moments with her loved ones. Thus, she also enjoys quite a massive fan-following who always looks forward to Karisma’s updates. Recently, she returned from a family getaway to the Maldives with her sis Kareena and the kids. The pictures absolutely went viral as the Kapoor clan enjoyed their beautiful vacation.

